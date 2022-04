A couple was killed and their son was injured Wednesday in Lakki Marwat.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred in the Serai Naurang tehsil of the Lakki Marwat district.

The injured were transported to Serai Naurang Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, police added.

According to reports, the murders were motivated by old animosity. However, police stated that an investigation into the incident was underway.