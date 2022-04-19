Snooker star faces probe after lewd gesture at World Championship

LONDON: Former world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan could be sanctioned after appearing to make a lewd gesture at the World Snooker Championship. O’Sullivan made the gesture as he walked back to his seat after missing a black in the 13th frame of his 10-5 first round victory over David Gilbert on Monday. “We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee,” a World Snooker Tour spokesperson said. Six-time world champion O’Sullivan faces a possible fine over the incident. The 46-year-old will meet Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen in the second round. Allen criticised the quality of the table at the Crucible Theatre after a 10-6 success against Scott Donaldson. “I struggled a little bit with the table,” Allen told Eurosport. “It wasn’t the best I’ve ever played on. It actually got worse as the day went on. “It was tough. It doesn’t lend itself to the prettiest of snooker when you’re getting big bounces and scared of when it’s going to come.”













