HESCO announces power shutdown schedule to carry out repair work

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced five hours power outage on April 20, 21 and 22 in some areas of 132 KV Qasimabad grid station due to necessary repairs and load shifting of lines. According to a HESCO spokesman, due to necessary repairs in 11 KV feeders of 132 KV grid station Qasimabad, Sehrish Nagar, Memon Society and Al-Abbas, power will be cut off from 6 to 11 am on April 20 to 22. The spokesperson also appealed the consumers to cooperate with the Hesco staff during the shutdown and always avoid unnecessary lighting of electricity.













