Rs3.15 per unit hike in power tariff sought

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) filed an application with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday, indicating that an increase in energy tariffs of Rs3.15 per unit is imminent.

If this is increased, consumers will face an additional burden of Rs30 billion.

The CPPA stated in its application that the country produced 10 billion units of power in March 2022 at a cost of Rs94 billion. “The most expensive electricity was produced from Furnace Oil, which cost Rs22.52 per unit; LNG-produced electricity cost Rs14.36 per unit; electricity imported from Iran cost Rs17.35 per unit; and line losses cost 27 paisa per unit.” The application will now be heard by NEPRA on April 27.