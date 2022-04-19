Bella refuses to stop talking about Palestine

Supermodel Bella Hadid on Sunday used her Instagram account to highlight Israeli brutalities against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bella shared a video of an Israeli policeman torturing a young boy and a man and wrote a lengthy note record her protest. Here’s what she wrote, “I urge you to watch every one of these videos. Whether it is a 12 year old child being suffocated by a grown man, or a mother of 6, running with her hands up , shot by the military. An elderly man on crutches, unable to fight back, being thrown to the ground. A child and his father being terrorized for absolutely zero reason. Please someone tell me which one of these people provoked this kind of attack? If you are trying to come up with an excuse , you are the problem.

If you really would like to silence me , just like the journalists, or really anyone trying to educate about Palestine, @instagram, I will continue to come forward with peace , showing factual information about how the IDF, Israeli government, and Settlers attack innocent Palestinians for no reason , except for simply being Palestinian.

This is all a breach of human rights, and if you continue to sensor us, it is the biggest form of bias and Unjust censorship.

I am not here to make this up. Believe me, I do not want to have to post this kind of terror. These are not actors. These are real IDF soldiers (who are supposed to protect) and real Palestinian people , with lives, families, jobs, history and souls. If you want me to stop taking, they should stop killing.

The excuse I hear most is “the Palestinians. they were asking for it” I hear , “they had a knife. That was the reason the soldiers started to attack”

Absolutely not. As you can see here, these are peaceful people, most of the time with their children, praying, or just … living. Sure , there can be extremists on both sides. But I will not continue to sit here and have my peoples name be slandered as if they are constantly doing something wrong to deserve this kind of abuse. Absolutely UNPROVOKED abuse. In their home , and on their land, that they have lived in for hundreds of years. Especially now, during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is unprovoked.”