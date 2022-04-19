Kris Jenner helped Kim Kardashian through her divorce from Kanye West

Kris Jenner is a mom first and momager second. The Kardashians family matriarch opened up about helping Kim Kardashian navigate her and Kanye West’s marriage breakdown. The two has been in divorce proceedings since the SKIMS founder filed papers in February 2021.

“We all spend a lot of our time together,” Kris said in a new interview with Australian Sunday magazine Stellar posted on Saturday. “I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right?

She also said Kim-who was declared legally single this past February-is focusing the four kids she shares with the “Donda” rapper: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“I think she’s just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well,” Kris continued. “She’s an amazing mom.” The 66-year-old-who has been divorced twice before herself-has been able to pass on her life lessons about getting though tough times.

“One of the things that we all remind each other of is how to have thick skin,” she said. “Whatever is going on in our lives, we’re there for each other, no matter what. My kids know I would do anything for them.” And while Kris thrives helping her daughters run their businesses as their manager, being a mom is always her number one priority.

“I think Kris Jenner, the mother, always dominates and shines through because I just can’t get away from being a mama bear,” she shared. “I love my kids so much.

She continued, “I will always be very protective and be wanting to “do” for them. Watching them shine and succeed is my life’s greatest happiness.” Fans will get a chance to see Kris continue to balance life as a mom and manager in the new Hulu series The Kardashians, which premiered April 14.