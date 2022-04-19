NA all set to choose new deputy speaker today

The National Assembly (NA) is all set to choose its deputy speaker today (Tuesday) while two names included as Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Zahid Akram Durani of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) respectively are under consideration, Daily Times has learnt.

As per information the nomination papers for this slot are scheduled to be submitted by 12 pm. And the final decision would be taken at the NA session through members’ voting.

During Monday’s session which was chaired by newly elected Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf the motion of expressing gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both houses on 13th September last year was discussed.

Taking the floor, PPP leader Nafeesa Shah said that the PTI members have tendered resignations, stressing it should be our effort to bring them back to the house.

She emphasized the need for reducing political tension in the country in order to take matters towards improvement. She said a plan should be formulated to effectively deal with the economic issues.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif strongly criticized the performance of the previous government. He regretted that the PTI is instigating unrest and violence in the country.

He said our coalition government is faced with the gigantic task of price hike. He said time and peace is required to deal with such challenges.

He said the coalition government is cognizant of the grievances of the people of Balochistan and wants to address them.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor Khan said steps should be taken to improve the situation in tribal districts.

Noor Alam Khan said the people are faced with power outages during Sehr and Iftar time. He said requisite steps need to be taken to check the load shedding.

Qadir Khan Mandokhel said culprits involved in ransacking and attacking the Sindh House should be brought to justice to uphold rule of law in the country.

Salahuddin Ayubi said a new motorway from Chaman to Karachi and Punjab should be built to provide modern means of communication to the people of Balochistan.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz expressed concerns on the growing polarization in the country. She said our youth is being used under a well thought out conspiracy to stoke hatred in our society. She said the women caucus of the parliament should be revived.

Rubina Irfan said the practice to dub political opponents as traitors should be shunned. She said Balochistan’s voice should be given due importance in policy making and other important matters of Pakistan. She demanded special focus to improve the education and health sectors of Balochistan.

Noor-ul-Hssan Tanvir said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab, had earned a reputation of “Punjab Speed” for undertaking and completing development projects in record time. He hoped that now this process would be taken forward at “Pakistan Speed,” under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Muhammad Mueen Wattoo expressed the confidence that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is capable of overcoming the economic challenges, the country is facing.

Nasiba Channa said shortage of gas and electricity has added to people’s problems and the government should pay attention to reduce public’s sufferings. She said two weekly off days should be restored.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha questioned how strange it is that President, who is bound to act upon the advice of the Prime Minister, but is not ready to do so.

Those, who spoke on the occasion, included Mehmood Bashir Virk, Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto, Shamim Ara Panhwar, and Zulfiqar Bachani.