PM Shehbaz Sharif directs for completion of public welfare projects

On Monday, during a meeting with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the early completion of the public welfare projects.

The Planning Commission deputy chairman briefed the prime minister on different development projects that have been delayed due to various reasons.

The prime minister directed early completion of all those projects on a priority basis, adding that the Planning Commission should be made more active.

“The country’s economic growth will be ensured by formulating concrete policies under comprehensive planning,” vowed the prime minister.

“The federal ministries and divisions must ensure mutual cooperation,” directed the prime minister and added that the public welfare projects would no longer fall prey to criminal negligence and indifference.

“The journey of development has started from where it had stopped. Not even a single rupee of the country and the nation will be wasted,” he pledged.