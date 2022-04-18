Malik four-for helps Hyderabad win four in a row

MUMBAI: Speedster Umran Malik returned figures of 4-28 including a maiden 20th over to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to their fourth straight IPL win as they beat Punjab Kings on Sunday. Malik, an up and coming Kashmiri quick who has clocked speeds of over 150 kilometres per hour (93 mph) in this edition of the Twenty20 tournament, claimed three wickets in the final over that also witnessed a run-out to bowl out Punjab for 151. Punjab batter Liam Livingstone hammered 60 off 33 balls before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who claimed three wickets to reach 150 Indian Premier League scalps. In reply, Hyderabad rode on a fourth-wicket unbeaten stand of 75 between Aiden Markram (41) and Nicholas Pooran (35) to achieve the target with seven balls and seven wickets to spare. Hyderabad were in trouble at 77 for three but Markram stood firm in Pooran’s company and finished the game off with a six in his 27-ball knock. Malik became the fourth bowler in IPL history after Irfan Pathan (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) and Jaydev Unadkat (India) to not concede a single run in the 20th over.













