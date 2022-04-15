Weekly inflation dips 0.68pc after three weeks

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation decreased by 0.68 percent for the week ended on April 14 after surging 1.53 percent, 0.53 percent and 1.10 percent in the previous three weeks.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, inflation on a year-on-year basis decreased to 16.44 percent from 17.87 percent recorded a week earlier.

The weekly inflation for the lowest income group (Q1) witnessed a decrease of 1.01 percent, while it went 14.33 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the same group. Overall for the other four income groups, the weekly inflation decreased from 0.56 percent (Q5) to 0.95 percent (Q2), while it went up from 15.46 percent (Q2) to 17.15 percent (Q5) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 173.27 on April 14, 2022 as compared to 174.45 on April 07, 2022 while the index was recorded at 148.80 a year ago on April 15, 2021.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI with base 2015-16=100 comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country for all expenditure groups/quintiles and combined.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33pc) items increased, prices of 10 (19.61pc) items decreased, and prices of 24 (47.06pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded a decrease in the prices of food items including tomatoes (34.14pc), onions (8.46pc), potatoes (3.73pc), garlic (3.68pc), bananas (2.61pc), mustard oil (0.34pc), wheat flour (0.33pc) and sugar (0.25pc), and non-food items, including LPG (1.25pc) and firewood (0.80pc), with joint impact of -0.77 percent into the overall SPI for combined group of -0.68 percent.

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of cigarettes (5.46pc), eggs (2.12pc) and pulse Masoor (1.15pc).

According to the PBS data, the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 16.44pc, with tomatoes (85.04pc), LPG (79.12pc), garlic (77.00pc), onions (67.68pc), cooking oil 5-litre (58.14pc), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (57.31pc), mustard oil (56.76pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (56.45pc), pulse Masoor (42.51pc), washing soap (38.83pc), petrol (35.25pc) and diesel (27.00pc), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powdered (39.50pc), pulse Moong (26.95pc), potatoes (22.36pc), eggs (20.13pc) and sugar (11.02pc).