Prize distribution ceremony of art exhibition Cityscape of Lahore held at Alhamra

The closing ceremony painting competition titled “Cityscape of Lahore” was held at Alhamra Art Museum, Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium. The Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveedul Hassan Bukhari distributed prizes among the winners. Around 85 artists from across the country took part in the painting competition. All the paintings featured beautiful work by artists in almost every medium and size. Judges Dr Professor Sumaira Jawad and RM Naeem selected the top five paintings. Huzaila Zahid won the first prize of 20,000, 15,000 from Hafiz Mohammad Imran for the second position, 10,000 to Anwar Khan for third, 7,000 to Shabana Anwar in fourth and 5000 to Hafsa, who secured the fifth position; Certificates were also issued to all participants. On occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi congratulated the winning and said that the young artists had painted the beauty of Lahore in their unique style; I am glad to see them.













