Iraqis queue for fuel as stations protest government

Motorists in Iraq formed long queues for fuel Thursday after some owners of filling stations shut off their pumps to protest government policies on fuel distribution and pricing. Some government-run fuel stations have been ordered to operate around the clock to meet demand, the official news agency INA reported. Dozens of vehicles were lined up at stations that remained open. Some owners of petrol stations have denounced the method of fuel distribution imposed by the authorities, complaining they end up paying more for the quantity of fuel they receive from the government than what they say it is worth. Iraq is the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and oil provides more than 90 percent of its income. But the country, with a population of about 41 million, is also grappling with a major energy crisis and regular power cuts. In recent days, private stations had already suspended their activities in the southern city of Najaf, according to INA.













