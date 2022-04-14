A Deeply Shook Nation

Democrats are facing a tough election in America this year. With the midterms just around the corner, and primaries all set for June, America is seeing itself shakeup, and not exactly influenced by internal politics.

Unlike other midterms, where the stakes are limited to party policy, and socio-economic differentiation, this year will be a tongue twister for many who see the political landscape as regressive. This year will be anything but that.

The American political system is a structural representation of the US, distributed throughout 50 states, and territories. This representation switches every 2 years in the house and every 6 years in the senate. As if the stakes weren’t already high enough, the US is facing a war in Europe, that it is being forced to fight, and a battle at home, with a twice impeached president, announcing a mini coup every other day.

It’s unconscionable to think that the political landscape won’t be diverse because it is. From Muslims to African Americans, representation all across the board, like never before is being shown to elect a house, that looks like America.

So what crafted this state of affairs?

Well, First and foremost would be the lies peddled by the former President. His statements claiming victory over something or the other is a weak spot for American society. No one can call it out because it deals with a highly sensitive socialist topic. And it’s not even entirely socialist, as it deals with independence, from the entire world.

There’s a word for this. Gerrymandering. The GOP has announced multiple zones in which they are to Gerrymander for fall’s election. Gerrymandering is the process by which a state or state legislature redraws the boundaries for congressional districts. It’s a way too common process in the state of Texas, where after the ten-year census-the state switches around populated districts to mould support for republican allied districts.

This way, they have more representation in the house of representatives. It’s not illegal or unethical, it’s just how things work, and some people have very strong notions as to its validity in today’s deeply dividing times.

After 4 solid years of hate and division towards various nations of the world, the US finally got back on track to commit to regional security and inundated support for democracy. But all of that is no in sour doubt.

The former President Trump has criticized a co sidewalk fraction of his party, calling out many moderates, and endorsing their primary opposition for electoral purposes. Minority leader Kevin McCarthy from California, has at multiple times, extended his opposition to the idea of this extremist potential in American society. You might recall, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the attempt to kidnap her-and well those were also supporters of the same extremist ideology. The same ideology that broke into Capitol hill, on the 6th of January, after a sitting president incited a violent mob against the members of the new congressional session.

The fact of the matter truly is- that America has a severe image problem. Pakistan has at multiple times, blamed it, needlessly, for internal problems. It is blamed for almost every occurrence, and most of the time, the occurrence denotes a negative outlook on American society. The endemic of hate needs to end.

A study by the pew research centre estimated that 48% of Americans consider gun violence a serious problem. They also classified domestic violence, pushed by the former President, as a threat to the US and its sovereignty.

Progressives in the democratic party, have also been a party to helping refute the actions and largely insignificant statements of former President Trump. This year, dozens of progressive parties as well as thousands of volunteers have made their way to the streets, and are going door to door to help establish a sustainable base for the democratic party.

Differing on the issue of the Ukraine War, the parties recognize each other as persistent in their attempt to lay out the facts and provide aid to the country.

Democrats have a widely divided vote in the upcoming primary series. If progressives and mainstream democrats cancel out each other, with the competition, the vote might come to ranked-choice voting, which could very well favour Republicans. A similar case happened in Maine, in its congressional election in 2020. The senatorial seat was made out to one republican, due to the highly deviated vote of the democratic and green party candidates.

Democrats must unite on the issue of extremism as they did in 2020. Extremism in civil terms is no fading matter. Uniting against these potential impacts is impeccably unavoidable. Negotiating on the policy front is something for intraparty regulation-but unity on the national front, is integral to driving to victory. It’s especially significant when it’s a political crisis in the US, a global leader of democracy.

The writer is a freelance columnist.