Development projects underway to improve urban infrastructure in Karachi: Wahab

Japan’a acting Consul General Mr Ashida Katsunori called on Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his office here on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interest. Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said that Japan is our friend and have good relations with Pakistan. He said that Japan has developed itself in the field of science and technology within a short span of time. “Japan can assist Pakistan in various fields with regard to modern technology,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab said. During the meeting, the Acting Consul General of Japan said that the Japanese nation considers Pakistanis as its true friend and wants lasting relations with Pakistan. He said that the process of construction and development of Karachi is welcoming. He hoped that this city will develop further in future.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appreciated the financial and technical assistance provided by the Government of Japan and other Japanese institutions in various projects in Sindh province especially in Karachi. He expressed hope that this cooperation would continue in future also. He said that work is underway on various projects to improve the urban infrastructure in Karachi. “Rehabilitation, construction and repair work of roads and bridges are being carried out on priority basis. Basic amenities are being provided in industrial areas,” he added The Administrator said that the city administration is planting trees on a large scale to eliminate environmental pollution while parks are being set up in different districts. The existing parks and playgrounds are also being restored. He said that Karachi, as a port city, is an important center of trade in the region and import and export activities continue throughout the year.

The Administrator said that due to its geographical importance, Karachi is an important means of access to various neighboring countries, including the Middle East and Central Asian states, due to which the road infrastructure here has been modernized. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government was committed to make Karachi a truly metropolitan city and work was underway in various fields in this regard. “We appreciate the cooperation of the Government of Japan in making Karachi a modern and better city,” he added. On the occasion, the Administrator Karachi also presented a shield to the Acting Consul General of Japan as a memento of his visit to KMC office.