Accused held for threatening call to Australian embassy

Police on Thursday raided Sarfraz Colony and arrested an accused for making a threatening call to Australian Embassy to attack Australian cricket team who was on Pakistan tour.

Police official Ghulam Muhammad Abad, said that an unknown person called the embassy on March 23 when the Australian cricket team was in Pakistan and threatened that it would be attacked. The call panicked the law enforcement agencies who launched investigation and started to trace the caller. He said the police succeeded to trace the accused identified as Irfan Ahmed and also seized two cell phones from his possession, one was reportedly used for WhatsApp call. A case under sections of the Anti-Terrorism and the Telegraph Acts has been registered and 14 days physical remand of the accused has also been obtained.