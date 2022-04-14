Police committed to resolving public grievances: Younas

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday said that the the police were committed to resolving public grievances on merit and save the life and property of the citizens on priority. He said expressed these views while listening to the public issues during a ‘Khuli Kacheri’ (Open Court) held at Central Police Office (CPO) in which people submit their problems.

The IGP listened to the grievances of the public as well as police officials and marked their applications to their relevant officers and directed them to resolve them on priority bases and within a given time frame. The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. “No laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.

During the ‘khuli kacheri, the police chief listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his office in the given time frame. Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that the police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that the Islamabad police was taking many steps to facilitate the public.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt a courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.