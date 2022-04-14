Zameen.com acquires sales & marketing rights for Roomi Icon

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – has acquired the sales and marketing rights for Roomi Icon, an upcoming real estate project being constructed on a prominent location on Jinnah Avenue in Karachi.

The partnership between Zameen.com and the project’s developer was celebrated during a recent ceremony. Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Project Sales (South) Agha Asrar, and Associate Directors Project Sales Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali and Sultan Mehmood were present on the occasion, along with Roomi Builders CEOs Farhan Roomi and Faheem Roomi.

Speaking at the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood stated that the 26-storey tall Roomi Icon will be the embodiment of international-standard living in the city. An investment made here is bound to bring handsome gains since the residential tower is equipped with a wide range of high-valued amenities, he added. Mehmood further mentioned that the project will be one of its kind in the residential sector of Karachi.

Shedding light on the project’s investment prospects, Roomi Builders’ CEOs Farhan Roomi and Faheem Roomi said that Roomi Icon has been approved by all relevant authorities and that it will feature luxurious apartments and penthouses. They also mentioned that it is currently the tallest building located on Jinnah Avenue and that it will come with amenities and features that will make it a true icon of the luxury apartment lifestyle in the real estate market of Karachi.