US delievers new doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

The United States delivered 4.7 million more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan to over 61.5 million.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of State, these vaccines were donated to Pakistan as part of the global vaccine-sharing initiative co-led by Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), WHO (World Health Organization), and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness), COVAX programme to combat COVID-19.

“As part of our ongoing solidarity with the people of Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19, the US donated an additional 4.7 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses via #COVAX.” “In total, we have donated over 61.5 million vaccine doses to Pakistan,” the Department of State said in a statement.

Pakistan has already met its goal of vaccinating more than 100 million citizens against COVID-19.

Following the vaccination and sharp decline in COVID cases, Pakistan lifted all restrictions and closed the National Command and Operation Centre, which was established in March 2020 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyze, and process data, last month.