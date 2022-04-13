Aryan set to direct self-written show for Amazon

Aryan KhanShah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with a self-written show for Amazon Prime Video for which he even did a test shoot few days back at a studio in Mumbai. An insider revealed to Pinkvilla, that the 24-year-old aspiring director has already begun working on the web show. “Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it,” the source spilled to the news outlet. “He had taken complete charge at the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday.” The source added, “As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it.” “He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” the insider concluded. Earlier, the King of Bollywood had revealed that his son Aryan is not interested in acting like his dad and has always been passionate about directing.













