Short film project focuses on collecting stories from fans to be shot by Pakistani top director

Smartphone brand vivo is encouraging vivo fans to share short stories for a chance to get their story brought to life by the well-known director in Pakistan. The story can be about anything that you believe deserves to be heard and seen by the world.

With ‘Stories. Redefined.’ campaign – vivo invites fans to share their personal life stories with the world.

The ace Pakistani director will select the best one, develop it further and bring it to life by creating a short film based on the selected story.

The winners of this campaign will get the opportunity to go on camera, interact with the director, and attend the film premier with their family. Moreover, at the end of the movie, credits will be given to the original story writers in the credit list.

The winning story will be witnessed by the world as this film will be shared and screened globally.

With ‘Stories. Redefined.’ campaign — vivo invites fans to share their personal life stories with the world

The campaign brings forth a 10-day period for users to write and share their innovative stories.

No matter what your story is about, it still stands a chance to win and be turned into film by the ace Pakistani director as long as it is a real, touching, and a positive story. The most promising and touching story stands the best chance to win.

The procedure to participate is kept simple to encourage maximum participation. In order to participate, all you have to do is share your everyday life story using #StoriesRedefined hashtag on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, or you can send it to vivo through inbox message.

The director will then select the winning stories and vivo’s team will contact the winners to further develop the idea into a short film.