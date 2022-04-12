War exposes Russia’s hold over German energy

The war in Ukraine has exposed not only Germany’s dependence on Russian gas, but also the large share of Russian capital in the country’s oil refineries, pipelines and other gas infrastructure.

The German subsidiaries of Russian giants Gazprom and Rosneft are key players in the energy landscape of Europe’s biggest economy. Energy deals with Russia were long seen as part of a German policy of keeping the peace through cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, but that approach now lies in “ruins”, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

German politicians now “have to face the fact that they have not brought on board agents of change within Russia, but possibly also Trojan horses of the Kremlin”, the magazine said. In early April, the German government took the unprecedented step of temporarily taking control of Gazprom’s German subsidiary, after an opaque transfer of ownership of the company sent alarm bells ringing in Berlin. Economy Minister Robert Habeck justified the radical move by saying it served “public order and national security”.

Gazprom’s Rehden gas storage facility in Lower Saxony state alone accounts for around 20pc of Germany’s total gas storage capacity.