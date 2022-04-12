Newgarden claims second win with Long Beach IndyCar victory

LOS ANGELES: American Josef Newgarden claimed his second IndyCar win of the season on Sunday with victory in a crash-disrupted Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 31-year-old Team Penske driver, winner of the IndyCar XPEL 375 in Texas last month, took the chequered flag after the introduction of the safety car with 10 laps to go changed the complexion of the race. Newgarden had been locked in a thrilling duel with Romain Grosjean, the Andretti Autosport driver from France swarming all over the American as the race reached its climax. But with 10 laps remaining, Chip Ganassi driver Jimmie Johnson slid into the tire wall with Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas, prompting the introduction of the safety car.

When racing resumed with four laps to go, Grosjean took one last crack at passing Newgarden, but the American defended the inside line to hold onto first place. A second late crash involving Japanese veteran Takuma Sato brought the safety car out again for the final lap, allowing Newgarden to claim his first Long Beach win. Grosjean meanwhile was happy with his second place finish. Pre-race favorite and pole-sitter Colton Herta crashed out after 55 laps, slamming into a wall as he attempted get back to the front after pitting. Newgarden leads the IndyCar Series standings with 118 points after three races, leading Scott McLaughlin (113) and Alex Palou (103) points.