PTI pleads SC to form full court on presidential reference

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday pleaded the Supreme Court to constitute a full court to hear a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The application drawn by Advocate Babr Awan prayed that the presidential reference be placed before a full court. The application stated that this CMA be allowed to uphold the dignity of all the constitutional institutions of Pakistan and to meet the ends of justice.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on Tuesday.