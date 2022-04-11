Graduate Employability Issue in Pakistan

Hard work and determination speak for themselves, but sometimes, one doesn’t receive a favourable response even after getting higher education due to competition and without references. It is observed in our surroundings that many educated youths are unable to get hold of a job for their survival. Graduate employability issues are very common in our culture. The universities are suggested to play their roles in adjusting the graduated students in the market with compatible salaries. But, many cases are forcing us to highlight this issue where they deserve to be employed as they have no approach to getting the jobs and getting refusals again and again. They are the main earning source for their own family, even having a degree, they are not getting a place in their society to earn according to their qualification. The government and institutions are suggested to think seriously on this issue in providing a secure future and levelling the ground for their graduates known as the future generation. They are the future of a country, but most of them are not able to get a single job. Such a pitiful situation is not being considered a serious issue.

In this regard, Muhammad Younis, S/O Ghous Bakhsh from village Chachar, Tahseel Ubauro, District Ghotki, Sindh having a pitiful situation, where he managed to earn his Masters’s degree in International Relations in 2016. According to him, he belongs to a poor family living in a mud house. His father works as a farmer and manages bread and butter for his five brothers and four sisters. He supported his education, as while in college, he used to cook and wash the clothes of his roommates to afford the fees. While doing his BSc. he used to work as a labourer and was selling juices, chips, and peanuts at Toll Plazas and night coaches at night to support himself. In Masters, Younis had to work again as labour, where nobody could recognize him on daily wages, besides he used to give tuition as well to afford his education. After 2016, he is still without a job. The prayers of his parents are there, who are appreciating his determination and hard work of him. But, they are ignorant, of how he has managed to reach here.

The government is responsible for career advice and initial placements of their graduates.

Younis’s struggle is a story of determination and hard work, who has received this through his own efforts. According to him, whenever he goes and applies for a job, he is put aside and since 2016, he is still struggling for getting the job. With his little earnings from tuition and labour work, he is supporting his younger brothers and sisters. Younis is looking for a miracle, where his voice can reach and can get financial assistance for further education and a job according to his qualification. A lot, we can see a helping hand to deserving from the philanthropists in Pakistan. A bright, determined, hardworking, and well-deserved Younis voice is prayed to be heard, where they should be given a chance and a helping hand. The youngsters like Younis should be encouraged to prove to be a contributing member of a family as well as of society.

Known philanthropists like Zaffar Abbass Jafferi, General Secretary of JDC NGO; Dr Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat Foundation; Shahid Afridi from Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF); Ansar Burney from Ansar Burney Trust; Malik Riaz, Chairman of Bahria Town, etc. are expected to listen to the voice of a poor and young determined man. A little push to him and others like him will make wonders in their life, where they deserved to live a respectable life.

In tackling the graduate employability issue in Pakistan, the main problem is lacking work experience. But, how a fresh graduate gets to experience it if not given the opportunity. Here, the government, and institutions’ responsibilities come, who are responsible for career advice and initial placements of their graduates in organizations. The graduates should be taught and groomed with interview tips by providing first-hand knowledge about the job market for securing graduate-level jobs. For overcoming the issue of graduate employability in Pakistan, the graduates need to discover their career path by determining their hard and soft skills, graduate job typology, career ambitions, and interests. Thus, government and institutions have a vital role in moulding the future generation as contributing members of society.

The writer is a columnist, researcher, and Adjunct Asst. Prof (Riphah International University, Islamabad). She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com