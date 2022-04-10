Sadaf Kanwal takes flak for selling expensive outfits

Model and Actor Sadaf Kanwal has been taking flak on social media for selling expensive outfits.

She launched her fashion clothing brand in February named “Unmixed” which is being criticised by people as “expensive plain dresses.”

People started posted bad comments right after a screenshot was shared by a netizen, revealing Rs 30,000 price for a casual dress from her fashion line. People said that it is better to invest in gold than buy such highly expensive dresses. Hizbullah Qureshi commented that Kanwal wants to become rich overnight.

This is not the first time Sadaf Kanwal is being criticised. Earlier, her interview had gone viral for the model’s interpretation of feminism. Sadaf associated it with household chores and taking care of husbands.

According to her, women are not “bechari” at all and the Aurat March feminism is due to increasing “liberals” in society. Later, Sadaf was among the top trends on Twitter for days. Sana Javed Arbab wrote, ” I noticed the same why one should pay 30k for such a normal dress, my tailor makes such gorgeous dresses more than her.” Sadaf is married to Behroze Sabzwari’s son Shahroz Sabzwari. Their marriage in May last year came as a surprise as Sadaf and Shahroz had never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Shahroz was formerly married to Syra Yousuf for seven years and has a daughter with her. Sadaf is one of the most recognised faces in the fashion industry. She ventured into acting after marriage and is set to launch a clothing line as well.