Young Pakistani artist’s work on display at US art centre

To try to capture the visual texture of flesh through paint, Pakistani artist Aleezah Qayyum started with clay. “I had to initially work on letting go of structured thought and models. I started by simply playing with clay to see whatever forms instinctively came out,” she said. Works from Qayyum’s “Specimens” series are on display in the Sigel Gallery at Falmouth Art Centre through April 30. The opening reception for the show is today Friday, April 8, from 5 to 7 PM. The other two shows with openings that night are “South Cape Artists” and “Under the Influence.”

The six paintings appear as something unique, Ms. Qayyum said, “sometimes coral, sometimes organs, but more ambiguous looking.”

Qayyum, who is 23 and a recent graduate of the National College of Arts in Lahore, Pakistan, came to be exhibiting at Falmouth Art Centre though family connections. Her cousin, Mesha Noor, lived in Sagamore and exhibited at Falmouth Art Centre in 2021. Another cousin, Raheel Chaudhry, is a resident of Sandwich and a graduate of Cape Cod Academy.

While Qayyum came to her “Specimens” series through working with clay, she said the pieces remain mysterious. “Everyone sees what their mind wants them to see because everyone has their own understanding and association with flesh.” In addition to texture, she also focused on the colour palette. “A soft, pastel colour palette lends itself to the theme of a dreamlike, effete, unclutched substance that evolves and dissolves in accordance to the perspective through which it is seen,” she said.

The Falmouth Art Centre is at 137 Gifford Street in Falmouth.