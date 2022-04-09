Social media users think Ahad Raza Mir is perfect ‘meme’ material

Since the trailers of Ramzan’s special drama ‘Hum Tum’ has been released, many social media users have been excited about the much-awaited appearance of Ahad Raza Mir in the lead role. Recently, a new drama titled ‘Hum Tum’ by Ahad Raza Mir has started in which his acting is being highly appreciated. The drama serial ‘Hum Tum’ is being aired on Hum TV which is directed by Danish Nawaz while the cast of the drama includes actors like Muhammad Ahmed, Arjumand Rahim, Adnan Jaffer, Azmi Baig, and Manza Arif. Despite the stellar cast, Mir is the only actor whose character is being loved by social media users.













