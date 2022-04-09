Police scuffle case: court summons Capt (retd) Safdar for indictment

A local court on Friday summoned Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for indictment in police scuffle case. Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Warraich conducted the proceedings of case at District courts. A counsel for Captain (retired) Safdar appeared before the court during the proceedings and submitted an exemption application. He argued that his client could not attend the proceedings due to his engagements. He pleaded with the court to grant a one-time exemption to his client. At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Captain (retired) Safdar from personal appearance in case and adjourned further hearing till April 13. The court summoned Captain (retired) Safdar for indictment in the matter, on the next date of hearing. Islampura police had registered case against Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar. It was alleged that the accused and others scuffled with the police during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court in 2019. A case has been registered under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).













