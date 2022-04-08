CIA police apprehends 243 accused

ISLAMABAD: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police had arrested 243 outlaws and recovered looted items worth Rs14.97 million including gold ornaments, laptops, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, weapons, and drugs.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned task to the CIA police to arrest those involved in heinous as well as street crimes and recover the looted items, said SSP investigation while sharing the performance of CIA police over the last three months. The SSP told that the CIA teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminals and succeeded in apprehending 243 criminals during the last three months.

Police teams recovered 34 pistols, 8100 gram hashish, 180-liter liquor, and ammunition. Investigations on 134 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while 64 accused of 23 criminal gangs were also busted.