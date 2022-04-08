Pakistan ambassador Masood Khan meets US State Department, military official

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Khan Masood on Friday met with the United States military and officials from the Department of State.

During a meeting at the National War College, in which the Pakistani ambassador gave a briefing on Pakistan-US relations, the ambassador said in a tweet.

Moreover, ambassador Khan wrote on the microblogging website. “Delighted to interact with a group of US Armed Forces and State Department officers from National War College,” “Briefed them on Pak-US relations, especially military cooperation and regional situation,” he added.

It is to be noted that the military relations between both the countries and the regional situation were discussed in this meeting.