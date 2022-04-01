China hopes Pakistan’s political parties to safeguard nation’s interests

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the Chinese government expected that each of the political parties in Pakistan would remain unified and maintain the supreme interest of the nation’s stability and development.

As Pakistan is as of now going through political disturbance as tension booms with every passing day towards the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran Khan

Further on while answering an inquiry regarding no-confidence move against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Pakistan’s opposition, Chinese representative Wang Wenbin said, “China is committed to non-interference policy, adding that as an all weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of the country’s developments and stability.”