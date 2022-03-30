22 press clubs to get digital studios, labs this year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that 22 press clubs have been selected for the provision of digital studios and labs facilities this year.

These press clubs will get modern studios and equipment, said the minister using his Twitter handle.

This will enable local journalists to use modern techniques of digital journalism.

He said under the scheme furniture and sound system will also be upgraded in the press clubs.

Press clubs in Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Jhelum, Lahore, Jhang, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Badin, Thattha, Quetta, Turbat, Gwadar, Hub, Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu, Abbottabad, Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and National Press Club Islamabad would be upgraded under the scheme.