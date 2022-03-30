Stakeholders for further promoting TVET practices for youth

Stakeholders at a skills development forum have stressed the need for further promoting the best technical and vocational education and training (TVET) practices in the country and sensitizing the youth about the significance of TVET in order to meet the needs of international job market.

These views were expressed during the annual meeting of Punjab Skills Advisory Forum (PSAF) organized in collaboration with the donors-funded TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) here on Tuesday.

The PSAF was constituted in 2017 by the Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skills Development Department Punjab with the support of the TVET SSP which is funded by the European Union, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and Norwegian Embassy. The PSAF was established with the goal of bridging the gap between stakeholders participating in TVET through advocacy and awareness, providing strategic guidance for TVET programme implementation, discussing broad strategic and policy issues, and overseeing the progress of TVET sector reforms in Punjab.

Director General Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) Moazzam Iqbal Sipra was the chief guest of the PSAF meeting while other attendees included Head of TVET SSP Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, representatives of business and industry associations, leading employers from major economic sectors, allied departments, training providers (TEVTA, PVTC, PSDF, SMEDA, TUSDEC), NAVTTC regional office Punjab, qualifications awarding bodies (PBTE, TTB, PVTC) and international donors/technical agencies working in Punjab (GIZ, JICA etc).