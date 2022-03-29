Rupee weakens against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 15 paisas against the United States dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs182.33 against the previous day’s closing of Rs182.18.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs181.9 and Rs183.25 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by Rs 1.13 and closed at Rs200.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs199.58.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas a decrease of 54 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs239.05 as compared to its last closing of Rs239.59. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas to close at Rs49.64 and Rs48.60 respectively.