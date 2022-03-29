ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Asad Umar in a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to reveal the “threat letter” to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Asad Umar said only a selective civil-military leadership have seen the letter due to its “sensitivity”.

Umar noted that after the masses questioned the credibility of the letter, the prime minister deliberated over sharing the letter with someone, and he thought that it would be right to share it with the CJP — as he is a credible person.

“…he holds a high office […] and the chief justice himself is a well-respected man,” the federal minister said, noting that it would be shared with the CJP when the need might arise.

“I have seen this letter myself and a few members of the federal cabinet have seen it as there are laws that dictate sharing such sensitive documents,” he said.

The prime minister on Sunday revealed that “foreign elements” are involved in the attempts to topple his government and said, “some of our own people” are being used in this regard.

Sharing the details of the letter, Umar said it was “noteworthy” that the letter was dated even before the Opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion in the NA secretariat.

“…it is important as this letter clearly mentioned the no-confidence motion. It was also written that if the no-confidence motion fails and the prime minister remains in power, it can have severe consequences,” he said, referring to the threat PM Imran Khan mentioned in the rally.

The letter also mentions Pakistan’s foreign policy, Umar said, without elaborating what it says.

“No-confidence motion and foreign hand are interlinked, these are not two separate things,” the federal minister said.

Moreover, Umar said without a doubt, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is involved in the “conspiracy” against PM Imran Khan.

“When the prime minister wants, he will reveal more details about the letter, and it has already been reported in the letter whom he has met in the recent days,” Umar said.