Kim Kardashian reveals first photo of Pete Davidson’s tribute tattoo to her

Kim Kardashian may not officially be a lawyer just yet, but her boyfriend Pete Davidson can’t wait to show off how proud he is of her journey.

The reality star turned SKIMS mogul, 41, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 26 to share a pic of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s latest tattoo tribute to her, which she first spoke about on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ earlier this month. In the black and white snap, the phrase “My Girl Is a Lawyer” appears inked on Pete’s skin.

Back in December, Kim-who is in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West-announced that she had passed her First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as “the baby bar” on her fourth attempt. Before she can officially become the future Kim Kardashian, Esq., she will first have to pass the General Bar Exam.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim said Pete already “has a few tattoos” dedicated to her and that the one honouring her legal aspirations was her favourite.

“That one’s really cute,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum also clarified the recent speculation that Pete got her name inked on his chest.

“It’s actually a branding,” she explained. “He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!’ Second, whatever, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Pete has a history of getting tattoo tributes to his girlfriends. During his five-month relationship-and quickie engagement-to Ariana Grande in 2018, Pete racked up a collection of body art dedicated to the “Thank U Next” singer, including Ariana’s iconic bunny ears from her Dangerous Woman album behind his ear, her initials on his thumb and “Grande” down his rib cage.

The King of Staten Island star and the pop star also got a number of matching tattoos during their romance, including clouds on their middle fingers and several phrases including “mille tendresse” on their necks and “reborn” and “H2GKMO,” which stands for “honest to god knock me out,” on their hands.

Pete also had a tattoo of ex Cazzie David’s face, which he covered up before proposing to Ariana.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Pete told a Los Angeles audience at a benefit show in October 2018, after splitting from his fiancée. “I’m f–king 0 for 2 in the tattoo. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”