Envoy invites Chinese tech company to invest in Pakistan

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque invited Chinese tech company Tencent to invest in Pakistan and get advantages of the best policies and benefits offered by Pakistan, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Monday. He held a virtual meeting with senior executives of Tencent. Danny Marti, Head of Tencent Public Affairs and Global Policy. Pakistan’s Consul-General in Guangzhou also attended the meeting.

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company based in Shenzhen, China, specializing in various internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence and technology. It is also the parent company of WeChat. In his remarks, the Ambassador noted with satisfaction the growing engagement of Tencent with Pakistan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s recent initiatives for the promotion of the IT sector and for attracting foreign investment in this area. Appreciating Tencent’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan, the Ambassador encouraged it to benefit from Pakistan’s capable human resource and friendly investment climate to deepen its footprints in Pakistan’s ICT sector.

Thanking the Ambassador for his remarks, Mr. Marti briefed him on the diverse business operations of the company and its desire to contribute to digital growth in Pakistan. He added that Tencent would maintain its coordination with the Embassy and relevant departments in Pakistan to explore the possibility of mutually beneficial future engagement.