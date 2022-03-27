Sh Rashid declares Islamabad power show as battle between forces of evil & good

RAWALPINDI: Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here on Sunday said that a battle between forces of evil and good was being fought in the country.

Talking to newsmen before departure of a big rally from ‘Lal Haveli’, he said the people were showing full confidence on honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said massive rallies were arriving in the federal capital to express support with their leader. Sheikh Rashid said that a large number of PTI workers and supporters have reached at the Parade Ground, whereas rallies from various cities are heading towards the federal capital.

He said, the corrupt politicians were trying to save the looted money. The opposition parties were trying to protect their corruption and looted amount. Sheikh Rashid said that today is a decisive day in Pakistan’s history and people, in huge numbers, are heading towards Islamabad all on their own. Nation is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. Sheikh Rashid said that the public have rejected the dirty politics of the opposition leaders.

A big rally led by Member National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid Shafique left Rawalpindi to attend today’s historical public gathering in Islamabad, which would be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party leaders. He informed that nearly 15,000 to 20,000 party workers from Rawalpindi city would reach Parade ground to attend the historic gathering.