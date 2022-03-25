FM submits constitutional amendment bill for creation of south Punjab province in NA

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a constitutional amendment bill looking for the creation of south Punjab province in the National Assembly.

FM Qureshi handed over the bill to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was also present on the occasion. On a request by the foreign minister, the Speaker issued instructions for the bill to be made part of the agenda of the session on Monday.

Qureshi urged opposition parties, including the PPP and PML-N, to support the constitutional amendment bill, he said speaking to the media outside the Parliament House.

He said this is a longstanding demand of the people of southern Punjab adding the passage of the bill will further strengthen the federation.

He highlighted that the PTI was the first government that has made serious efforts for the creation of the south Punjab province. It is the first time in the country’s history that a separate annual development package was rolled out for southern Punjab areas, he added.

About the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the opposition will face defeat. “We will face their motion in a democratic, constitutional and political way,” he said.