Two held for ‘blackmailing’ US citizen

Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of blackmailing a US citizen who committed suicide because of their pressure. The FIA Cyber Crime Faisalabad circle in charge, Syed Arshad Ali told reporters that they had received a complaint from US Embassy that some unknown person had been blackmailing Shaolin Dickson, 17, a US resident. He alleged the accused had shared her objectionable videos with her fellow students and also harassed Ms Dickson and due to these circumstances she committed suicide. Following the complaint, he said the FIA conducted an inquiry, obtained all technical evidence and formed a raiding team to arrest these culprits. He said two persons identified as Muhammad Arslan and Kamal Anwar were arrested from Dijkot. He said evidences were recovered from their possession and a case has been registered against them.













