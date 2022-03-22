Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card launched in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that 4.75 million people of the Gujranwala division would now be able to utilize free health insurance facilities under the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card.

The Health Minister addressed a huge rally at the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card at the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School Gujranwala, says a spokesperson for Health.

The minister said that Rs 400 billion had been allocated for the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program, adding that after the distribution of health cards in Sargodha on March 31, each and every family of the province would be covered and would be eligible for free health insurance. “Patients in Punjab will have good quality treatment up to Rs. 1 million per annum and this card will be renewed every year”, she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who could talk bravely and openly with global powers.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the image of the nation in the world and realizing the problems of the poor people, he provided them free healthcare, adding that with the introduction of the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, a common man could get treatment facilities in impaneled public and private hospitals.