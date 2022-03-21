Tourism to be given industry status, PTDC devolved to provinces: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tourism Azam Jamil Sunday said that tourism would be given the status of a full-fledged industry, which would be managed by the private sector and the government would play the role of a facilitator and regulator.

Addressing a dinner reception, given by the Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that the government had finally decided to devolve the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to provinces. He said all PTDC hotels, motels and other assets would be transferred to the provinces under the condition that they would hand over the same to the private sector within a period of two months.

He said the government was not meant to run businesses, but play the role of facilitator. He said that 33 to 35 motels were lying closed for the last 10 years, as the job had been entrusted to irrelevant persons. He said that the PTDC would be restructured. A national-level e-portal on tourism was ready, which would be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan soon. He said that a one-step website had been developed which would have all related information about the tourism sites and its managements. “We have identified the potential tourist attractions in which local and national investors can provide required facilities,” he added. He said that a concept of village tourism had been introduced which would also play a major role in promotion of our cultural diversity.

He said that it was a World Bank funded project which would attract foreign tourists to visit scenic valleys of northern areas. Similarly, a ski resort would also be developed in Chitral, which would be a unique attraction for domestic and foreign tourists, he added.

Stressing the importance of road communication system, he said that it was very strange that 300-km long stretch of Silk Route had no bathroom, which was basic and fundamental requirement of any tourist. “We are working for standardization of hotels in addition to other allied services,” he added.

He said that qualified professionals were required to man the hospitality industry and in this connection, schools were being established in different parts of the country. He also gave a comprehensive presentation about the potential of tourism in Pakistan with steps being taken by the government to engage the private sector in it.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Industries Khayal Ahmad Kastro also addressed the dinner reception and said that for the first time in the history of the province, the Punjab Culture Day was observed on March 14.

He said that being the minister for colonies, he retrieved 200,000 acres of state land, encroached upon by the land-grabbers. The value of the land was around Rs. 450 billion, he added.

He also paid the best tributes to PM Imran Khan for organising foreign ministers’ conference of Islamic Countries and said that his strategy played a pivotal role in the revival of industrial sector in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Shehzad also addressed the function, while former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees and President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh along with the PEC Organiser Azhar Chaudhry presented FCCI shields to Azam Jamil.

The businessmen coming from all over Pakistan participated in the dinner, along with their families wearing their cultural dresses. A traditional chador was also presented to FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh.