38.3km Rwp Ring Road project to be completed in two years

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) under Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed in two years.

He said, RDA had awarded Rs 22.8 billion contract to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for a mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road. Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said the FWO emerged as the lowest bidder after the committee opened the technical and financial bids in the presence of all the concerned. He said the basic aim of the project was to ease congestion on the urban transportation system of twin cities. Fast and efficient route for trade related traffic and their access to other major cities to provide economic benefit to the local communities.

Construction of interchanges was also part of the project, he said adding, after completion, the road would ease out traffic flow in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. As an alternate route, it would reduce travel time and expenditures of the passengers. The project would also provide employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the area.

The over two-decade-old plan to construct the Rawalpindi Ring Road got the green signal as Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday laid its foundation stone at Thalian near Islamabad-Lahore Motorway. The Punjab government had planned to construct six lanes ring road on priority to address the traffic congestion in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The project is essential for Rawalpindi as heavy traffic load on various city roads particularly on G.T. Road passes through main roads of the city creating gridlocks on major arteries of the city.

The Ring Road would cater to these traffic issues by providing an alternative bypass by connecting N-5 with M-2.

It will be a 38.3 km long road originating at national highway (N-5) at Baanth and crossing through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and terminating at the motorway (M-2) at Thallian Interchange.

The road would operate at a design speed of 120 km/h with five interchanges and six lane-controlled access.