Crooks, traitors of country falling in a trap, says Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message to his workers and supporters on Saturday said the crooks and traitors of the country were falling in a trap.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he quoted Shams Tabrizi as saying, “Do not worry about tricks and cheaters. If some people are trying to trap and hurt you, Allah is also trapping them. Hole diggers will always fall in their holes. No bad remains unpunished, and no good remains without being awarded, so have faith in justice and let the rest be.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised the party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations and avoid confrontation with the people of opposition parties as holding of peaceful protest was a legal right.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of 38.3-kms, six lanes Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, the prime minister referred to the opposition’s politics and said it was necessary for the public, to differentiate between virtue and evil. “Is it rightful for those who have changed loyalties after accepting the dirty money!” he posed a question. The prime minister without disclosing the details said the estranged lawmakers of his party would soon return to their old fold. “Time has changed, as there is no more room for Changa Manga politics. On August 27, there will be a massive gathering of people to give a clear message of standing with the virtue by denouncing the vice,” he added. He said the nation’s anger would keep on brewing with the opposition’s push for its no-confidence motion.

The prime minister said it was necessary for the public to realize what was happening in the country now. The public should realize the politics of ill-gotten wealth. “There is a market to purchase conscience of people through illegal pelf. The police force was summoned from the Sindh province to guard the Sindh House where illegal activities were happening,” he added. The prime minister said huge bags of money had been doled out to purchase the loyalties of people.

“The public should witness this kind of politics which had always pushed the country behind in terms of progress and prosperity,” he opined. These people, he said, had plundered the national wealth and sent it abroad. No one among them ever felt ashamed. These things did not happen in a democratic system, the prime minister said, adding in the West, or the United Kingdom where he spent most of his life, there was no place for corrupt elements.

Congratulating the residents of Rawalpindi, he expressed the confidence that the ring road project would bring vital change in the whole area, through vast connectivity, by saving travel time and spurring business activities. He said Lahore ring road had already brought huge changes and stressed upon undertaking of similar projects for the other cities of Punjab like Faisalabad and Sialkot as hubs of exports. The prime minister noted that unchecked expansion of mega cities had been creating myriad issues from availability of cultivable land to provision of safe drinking water and proper waste disposal system.

He said that he had directed the chief secretaries to prepare master plans of big cities which would be submitted shortly.