Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent people in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation troops continue to spill blood of innocent people on the streets of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the Modi-led fascist Indian government has given full powers to its cruel army to unleash carnage in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hardly a day goes by when the Kashmiris are not targeted by brutal Indian troops and in their latest killing spree they martyred 11 youth in a week time in IIOJK, said a report.

It said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has called for a complete shutdown in IIOJK, today, against the recent spurt in killings by Indian troops.

While asking people to observe shutdown, the APHC leadership said that Indian troops were engaged in a systematic genocide of the Kashmiris.

The report lamented that heart-wrenching stories of killings, torture and abductions were coming out daily from IIOJK, adding that the territory had become a place where humans were living without human rights.

It said the blood of innocent Kashmiris has been flowing endlessly for over seven decades and that over 95,980 people have been killed by Indian troops since Jan, 1989.

As the killing fields of Kashmir are knocking at the door of the world’s conscience, the report said that India’s death and destruction policy in IIOJK was a challenge to global rights organisations. It maintained the United Nations is duty-bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute and stop bloodshed of the Kashmiris.