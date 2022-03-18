Know how Netflix is planning to counter account sharing

Netflix is planning to counter account sharing from its users and now it will be seeking more money to allow people to share their accounts beyond their household members.

People have been taking advantage of the account sharing option of the Netflix to save money and now the streaming service will introduce a method on experimental basis to curb the process.

Variety just broke the news that an upcoming test conducted in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru will tell Netflix users that they can continue to share their accounts if just just pay a little more.

The little more amount they would have to pay is US$2.99 per account.

This message is justified because of language in streaming app’s terms of service which states that your account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” And if you don’t already know, some folks are defining “household” in a looser way than Netflix does.

Netflix is going to offer users in this test the ability to add up to two “subsidiary” accounts for users who don’t live in the same household as the person who pays for the account. The accounts are meant to make it easier to legally stream Netflix, and not pay a full account’s worth.