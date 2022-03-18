Ahad Raza Mir roped in for ‘Resident Evil’ series

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has been roped in for Netflix original series Resident Evil. According to Variety, the 28-year-old actor will be joining the action-packed project revolving around a fresh plot related to Capcom’s popular video game. However, the details of Mir’s character in the series have not been unveiled yet. Lance Reddick will also be seen helming the role of Albert Wesker while Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez are also included in the cast. The project will be helmed by Constantin Film, which has six-feature film based on gamed to under its credit. Andrew Dabb has not only written the series but also has executively produced it.













