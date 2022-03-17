Sarwar proposes reserved seats in assemblies for overseas Pakistanis

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while proposing reserved seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies for overseas Pakistanis said that overseas Pakistanis who send 30 billion annually, are the biggest asset to us.

The initiative of digital portal for Overseas Pakistanis is a testament of love from Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf and Overseas Pakistanis have also become the part of democracy. Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf government believes in transparency and merit. We are working towards eliminating political interference from all institutions. Special judges are working in the subordinate judiciary along with the Lahore High Court to solve the cases of overseas Pakistanis. The cases of overseas Pakistanis are being decided in months, not years. He was addressing the “Overseas Pakistani Convention” at Governor House, Lahore, while on this occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Makhdoom Tariq, Advisor to Governor Punjab on overseas matters, Farooq Arshad, Member PTI Fahad Cheema and overseas Pakistanis from all over the world including United Kingdom, Italy, France, German, Portugal, Saudi Arabia were also present in large numbers.

Addressing the convention and talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the PTI government is taking measures to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis. We have also launched digital portal to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis. The acquisition of power of attorney has been a big problem for Pakistanis abroad but PTI government has also solved it. Online verification and issuance of power of attorney will benefit thousands of Pakistanis abroad. Overseas Pakistanis are hardworking and the country is running on their remittances. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no doubt that Overseas Pakistanis value the country more and they want the country to develop. Overseas Pakistanis are the most patriotic. In the past, instead of creating facilities for Pakistanis living abroad, difficulties were exacerbated but Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf has provided relief and facilities to Overseas Pakistanis due to which they are investing more in Pakistan. The present government is committed to provide all facilities to Overseas Pakistanis.

In his address, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar further said that for the first time in Pakistan, real work is being done to strengthen the institutions. All political and religious parties must play their positive role in tackling the challenges that Pakistan is facing. Government has fulfilled its promise to give the right to vote to Overseas Pakistanis. In a democracy, the performance of any government can be tested through voting.

Syed Makhdoom Tariq said that giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis will further strengthen democracy and Overseas Pakistanis have also become a part of Pakistan’s democratic process. The PTI government is fulfilling all the promises made to overseas Pakistanis. I am happy that Overseas Pakistanis have also got the right to vote. By getting the right to vote, 9 million Pakistanis living abroad will be able to exercise their right to vote.