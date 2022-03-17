China’s GWR 2022

China has announced the growth target of the national GDP as around 5.5 per cent for the year 2022 in a recently released China’s 2022 Government Work Report. Apart from this important announcement, the report explains the government policies for the long stabilization, boost investment, consuming, spending plans, climate and environment policy, and measures to support the elderly and child care.

GWR is an essential document in the national policy planning of China released this year to set forward a range of development and economic task for the country to achieve in the year 2022. China’s 2022 Government work report has been approved in the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), where nearly 92 items related to overall governance structures were finalized.

While the historic two sessions concluded, Government Work Report for 2022 has been approved through comprehensive consultations in the CPPCC and NPCC sessions. Revealing China’s top priorities and business projection for the next year, these two sessions have always remained the window for foreign investors and global businesses to understand the government’s priorities for the following year. The government work report is one of the outcomes of the discussions at the two sessions and offered as a structured and planned blueprint for the Chinese government systems to follow the guidelines growth targets.

While closely analyzing China’s government work report reveals that as the year marks the economic risk, fragility, and war clouds are hovering over the world, China looks towards inwards. This inward-looking approach is based on the people’s centric approach to growth and development. China has battled courageously with the COVID-19 pandemic and bravely faced economic challenges as a result. The assault of the once-in-a-century pathogen could not bend down the resolve of the Chinese nation.

In this Government Work report, one of the most important announcements was setting the growth target of 5 per cent. As China’s economic growth has reached over 110 trillion RMB, this plan is based on a comprehensive understanding of the global and national-level unforeseen challenges. This reflects the country’s growth plans and signals future government credit and spending.

China is facing growth challenges like any other country of the world, including climate change, debt, and income gap but robust plan to enhance its growth through the measured approach. The government report has also focused on building the legacy of the Winter Olympics by investing and encouraging winter sports and the related manufacturing industry in the country. China has also vowed to promote and stable foreign trade.

There is also an urge to improve and continue developing the innovative edge of the development growth matrix. In this report, the government of China is pursuing a higher standard of opening up with improved and expanding the domestic demand through education, fairness, equality, and justice. China aims to strengthen its data security personal information protection with enhanced cyber security. With the constant promotion of the Global Development Initiative and implementation, China contributes toward world peace and prosperity. The Government report focuses on the promotion of green and low carbon development that has been a core of China’s domestic and foreign policy. It is important to note that since the government is focusing on people’s development and promotion, China has put strict measures on cracking down on women and children trafficking this year around again.

Despite daunting trials at the global economic scale, China has set this realistic growth target, and the government report emphasizes bilateral and multilateral trade cooperation. With a complex interdependence global economic environment, China’s growth matrix has more enormous implications on a global scale.

Over the past year, China has achieved the main goals for socio-economic development through a better understanding of the development challenges facing the Chinese system and society. While China was celebrating the 100 years of its foundation, the leaders, countrymen, and women were bravely bracing through the odds and challenges of the pandemic through their resilience and zeal. The government work report also emphasizes the signing and building on high standard FTAs for better growth and development cooperation. The impact of the growth is on China’s global economic and infrastructure projects, including Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), where CPEC is a vital artery and lifeline.

The policies adopted have long-term development impacts at the national and global scale, where Pakistan will be the ultimate beneficiary. There is an element of shared future and growth for prosperity for all. Pakistan will immensely benefit from the high priority growth rate as this will put further impetus to the growth potential of the CPEC and Pakistan in particular. This is a true reflection of creating a community with a shared future for humanity.

The writer is Founder (Friend of BRI Forum).