ECP teams penalize MNAs, MPA over violation of LG elections’ code of conduct

PESHAWAR: The monitoring teams of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started taking action against violation of code of conduct issued by ECP for second phase of local government elections to be held in 18 districts of the province on March 31.

A statement issued here said that District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Mansehar Hayatullah Jan Thursday imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Federal Parliamentary Secretary and Member National Assembly NA-13 Mansehra Saleh Mohammad for not appearing before the monitoring officer and sent his case to ECP for further action. Similarly, DMO Officer Mansehra fined PTI candidate for Chairman Tehsil Council Buffal Pakhal Mansehra Abal Shakoor Laghmani with Rs 30,000 for not submitting a reasonable reply over violation of code of conduct.

A DMO imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Muhammad Azam Khan Swati for violating the code of conduct. The DMO referred his case to the Election Commission for further action. Similarly a DMO sent the case of PTI candidate for Chairman Tehsil Council Balakot Mansehra Muhammad Mushtaq Khan over second time violation of the code of conduct.

He was already fined Rs 30,000 for his earlier violation. DMO Mansehra also sent case of MPA and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah to the Election Commission for further action as he violated code of conduct for the second consecutive time.